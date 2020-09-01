Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

