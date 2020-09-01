Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $176,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

