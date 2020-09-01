NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 817,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

