BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 398.25 ($5.20).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.17. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bloomin’ Brands Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James
Bloomin’ Brands Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James
NeoPhotonics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
NeoPhotonics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
BP Given a GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BP Given a GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 264,928 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 264,928 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF
Raymond James Downgrades Darden Restaurants to Outperform
Raymond James Downgrades Darden Restaurants to Outperform
Renewable Energy Group Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Renewable Energy Group Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report