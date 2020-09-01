BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 425 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 398.25 ($5.20).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.17. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

