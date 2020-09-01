Blair William & Co. IL Sells 264,928 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

