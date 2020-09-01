Raymond James Downgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Outperform

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -216.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

