Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

