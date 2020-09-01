Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

