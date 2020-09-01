KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

MTN stock opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.37. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

