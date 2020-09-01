ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,934,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. RadNet Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

