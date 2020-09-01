ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4,083.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

