ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.