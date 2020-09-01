MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MEI Pharma worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 103.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 213.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. ValuEngine cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

