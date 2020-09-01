ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of ELF opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.11 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.26. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,339.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,138,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.