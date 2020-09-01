Blair William & Co. IL Sells 462 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

