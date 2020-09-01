Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.74% of Mercury Systems worth $119,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 295,486 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $11,671,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $10,167,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,196 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,000 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

MRCY stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

