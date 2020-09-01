Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 58,070 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Power Integrations worth $113,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,176,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

