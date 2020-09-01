BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 14.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

