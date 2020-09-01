ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 644,044 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,363,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTG opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

