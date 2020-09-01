Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Hologic worth $114,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of HOLX opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

