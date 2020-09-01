Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 43,380 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $117,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

