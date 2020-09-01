Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $114,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

NYSE CNP opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

