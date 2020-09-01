Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $119.04 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of RPM International worth $119,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RPM opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

