BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 35,995 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

