Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 66,218 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Brown & Brown worth $114,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

