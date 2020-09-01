Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.12% of Ingredion worth $117,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ingredion by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $667,000.

NYSE INGR opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

