Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $119,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 68,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

