Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,008 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $116,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $2,688,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,495 shares of company stock worth $25,865,171. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $267.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

