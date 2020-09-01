First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.22% of First Solar worth $116,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in First Solar by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.