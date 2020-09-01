Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 22,183 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $114,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 937,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 733,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

