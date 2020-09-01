Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Duke Realty worth $116,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Realty by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 94.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

