Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,168.59 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -343.70 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $815.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

