Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of Cubic worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cubic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

