Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 650,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,343,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,647,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

