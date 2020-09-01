Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Quest Diagnostics worth $120,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

