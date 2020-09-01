Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Ameren worth $121,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ameren by 174.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 99.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

AEE stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.