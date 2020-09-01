Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PRGS stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

