Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

