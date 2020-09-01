Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $179,731. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.