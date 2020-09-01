PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.58.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

