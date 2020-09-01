Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

