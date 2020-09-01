Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 303.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 158.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,872 shares of company stock valued at $38,374,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $89.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

