Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.20 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Garmin worth $123,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.