Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of NRG Energy worth $132,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after buying an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $122,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

