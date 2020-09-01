Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Boston Properties worth $123,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.0% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Boston Properties stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

