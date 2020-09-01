Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Cable One worth $136,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 78.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,840.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,830.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,738.02. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

