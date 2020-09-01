Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 507 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Steris worth $122,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Steris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 14.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.