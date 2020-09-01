Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 26,619 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Nordson worth $133,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordson by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

