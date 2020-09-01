Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

