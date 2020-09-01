Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,121.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.